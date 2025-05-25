Nation & World News
Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid score 2 each as Oilers dominate Stars 6-1

Dallas Stars' Sam Steel (18) sprays Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) with ice during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Sam Steel (18) sprays Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) with ice during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Updated 3 minutes ago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added two goals and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 6-1 on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference final series.

Evan Bouchard, with a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg also scored for the Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added three assists.

Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in the Edmonton net to improve to 4-4 in postseason play, his first victory in the playoffs that wasn’t a shutout.

The Oilers have won two straight since their third-period collapse in Game 1 in Dallas.

Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who are hoping to avoid being knocked out in the third round by the Oilers for a second consecutive season.

Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots in Dallas’ net, falling to 5-10 in his career in West final contests.

Game 4 will be in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Edmonton started the scoring with six minutes remaining in the opening period as a Bouchard bomb from the point made its way through traffic for his sixth of the playoffs.

The Oilers then made it 2-0 just 36 seconds later on a 3-on-1 opportunity as Nugent-Hopkins made a return pass to McDavid, who snuck his fourth of the postseason past Oettinger.

Nugent-Hopkins now has multi-point efforts in every game of the series, becoming the only Oiler in franchise history other than Wayne Gretzky with more than one point in the first three games of a conference final.

Dallas has been outscored 9-0 in the first period on the road in this year’s playoffs.

The Stars were without forward Roope Hintz, who was tied for second in team scoring entering the game.

Hintz had to be helped off the ice late in the third period of Game 2 after he was slashed on the top of the left foot by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

The Stars argued that Nurse deserved a five-minute major or suspension, neither of which were forthcoming.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson (21) chases Edmonton Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin (92) during the nsecond period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Wyatt Johnston (53) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

