Wrestling gold medalist Kyle Snyder pleads to lesser charge after arrest in prostitution sting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Olympic wresting gold medalist Kyle Snyder pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct after being arrested in a prostitution sting.

Snyder, one of the most successful wrestlers in U.S. history, initially was charged with engaging in prostitution after he was arrested on May 9 at a motel in Columbus, Ohio.

A judge ordered Snyder, 29, to pay a $250 fine. Snyder said he has already completed a one-day program for people accused of solicitation.