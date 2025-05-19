Nation & World News
Wrestling gold medalist Kyle Snyder pleads to lesser charge after arrest in prostitution sting

Former Olympic wresting gold medalist Kyle Snyder has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after being arrested in a prostitution sting
FILE - United States' Kyle Snyder, right, celebrates after winning gold against Cuba's Arturo Silot, left, during the men's 97kg wrestling freestyle final bout at the Pan American Games Santiago, Chile, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - United States' Kyle Snyder, right, celebrates after winning gold against Cuba's Arturo Silot, left, during the men's 97kg wrestling freestyle final bout at the Pan American Games Santiago, Chile, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)
1 hour ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Olympic wresting gold medalist Kyle Snyder pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct after being arrested in a prostitution sting.

Snyder, one of the most successful wrestlers in U.S. history, initially was charged with engaging in prostitution after he was arrested on May 9 at a motel in Columbus, Ohio.

A judge ordered Snyder, 29, to pay a $250 fine. Snyder said he has already completed a one-day program for people accused of solicitation.

Snyder, who appeared at the hearing by video, said he has learned a lot about himself and that he “plans on making much better decisions.”

“I learned about the impact these decisions have on not just my family but the community,” he said.

Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold at age 20 during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, and he followed that up with a silver at the Tokyo Games. He lost in the bronze-medal match at last year's Olympics in Paris. He also was a three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State.

He recently signed on with the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, which has pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan as its commissioner and is slated to hold its first event Aug. 30 in Cleveland.

FILE - United States' Kyle Snyder, right, celebrates after winning gold against Cuba's Arturo Silot, left, during the men's 97kg wrestling freestyle final bout at the Pan American Games Santiago, Chile, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Credit: AP

Witness Dawn Richards testifies in Manhattan federal court during the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, Monday, May 19, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: AP

