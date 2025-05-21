Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:
8, 9, 15, 24, 32
(eight, nine, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC
Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.
Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.
Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV
Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.