Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Georgia Cash Pop

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were: 10
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were:

10

(ten)

10

(ten)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Braves' Strider says he's not a 'complete sociopath' after HBP knocks Phillies' Harper out of game

7m ago

Suárez shines as Phillies overcome Harper's loss after HBP and beat Braves 2-0

37m ago

Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted on fraud and tax evasion charges

(From left to right) Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and McCall Calhoun.

Credit: AJC / AP

High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims

The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.

Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.

At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.

Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’

OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.