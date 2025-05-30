Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash Pop

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were: 2
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were:

2

(two)

2

(two)

Disqualified Georgia utility candidate Daniel Blackman appeals and will remain on the ballot for now

Marchán leads Harper-less Phillies over Braves 5-4 in doubleheader opener for 23rd win in 29 games

Braves right-hander A.J. Smith-Shawver hurts elbow and manager Brian Snitker says doesn't look good

Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida’s Big Bend region, but couldn’t imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.

Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett

The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.

Officials ID Buford couple who drowned while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach

A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.