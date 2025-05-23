Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were: 0, 4, 8, 9
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

0, 4, 8, 9

(zero, four, eight, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

12m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

22m ago

Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz hits an RBI double in his 1st MLB game in front of his parents

1h ago

Featured

5 things to know about ... Atlanta's Downtown Connector

Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects

The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.

‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree

A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.

Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’

Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.