Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:
5, 9, 9
(five, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects
The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.
‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree
A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.
Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’
Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.