Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were: 0, 3, 5, 9
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

0, 3, 5, 9

(zero, three, five, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

10m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

20m ago

Guzan has 7 saves, Atlanta beats Cincinnati 4-2 to snap eight-game winless streak

Featured

Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE USA has laid off hundreds of employees across the nation and thousands abroad in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive cuts to federal foreign aid. The nonprofit has also temporarily slashed wages for its employees, including President and CEO Michelle Nunn, second from right. (Terhas Berhe/CARE)

Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE

CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages

Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.

Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns

Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.

‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing

The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.