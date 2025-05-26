Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were:
1, 3, 7
(one, three, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE
CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages
Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.
Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns
Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.
‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing
The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.