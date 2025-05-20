Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
2, 3, 5, 8, 9
(two, three, five, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: TNS
Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long
Facing blowback over rising bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to avoid rate increases in most cases.
Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops to close after nearly 45 years
The Cobb Galleria Centre once featured one of metro Atlanta’s premiere malls at its peak. That chapter will soon end.
Public schools must step up their safety plans. Georgia Tech provides a model.
In the aftermath of the shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia will require schools to create safety plans. Georgia Tech's police department could provide a model.