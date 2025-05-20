Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were: 3, 7, 7
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were:

3, 7, 7

(three, seven, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

21m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

36m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash Pop

Featured

Cooling towers for Units 3 and 4 are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County, May 29, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long

Facing blowback over rising bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to avoid rate increases in most cases.

Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops to close after nearly 45 years

The Cobb Galleria Centre once featured one of metro Atlanta’s premiere malls at its peak. That chapter will soon end.

Public schools must step up their safety plans. Georgia Tech provides a model.

In the aftermath of the shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia will require schools to create safety plans. Georgia Tech's police department could provide a model.