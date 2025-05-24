Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were: 1, 2, 4, 5
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

1, 2, 4, 5

(one, two, four, five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, rounds third base after hitting a home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Machado homers in 9th as Padres overcome Acuña's dramatic return, beat Braves 2-1 to end 6-game skid

23m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

43m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

47m ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.