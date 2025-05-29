Georgia News
Williams leads Seattle against Atlanta after 20-point game

Seattle hosts the Atlanta Dream after Gabby Williams scored 20 points in the Seattle Storm's 82-77 loss to the Minnesota Lynx
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream (4-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-2, 3-2 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Atlanta Dream after Gabby Williams scored 20 points in the Seattle Storm's 82-77 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Seattle went 25-15 overall with a 14-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Storm averaged 83.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.8 last season.

Atlanta went 15-25 overall with a 7-13 record on the road last season. The Dream shot 40.8% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) shoots a 3-point basket over Dallas Wings guard Tyasha Harris (52) during the second half in a WNBA basketball game at Gateway Center Arena, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta Dream won 83-75 over Dallas Wings. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Allisha Gray scores 25 points to lead the Dream to road win over the Sparks

What we learned from the Dream’s win against the Sparks

First-year Dream coach Karl Smesko welcomes the challenges despite key injuries to Jordin Canada and Brittney Griner.

Dream show growth in win over Wings, prepare for Sun in back-to-back clash

