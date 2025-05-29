Williams leads Seattle against Atlanta after 20-point game

Atlanta Dream (4-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-2, 3-2 Western Conference)
Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Atlanta Dream after Gabby Williams scored 20 points in the Seattle Storm's 82-77 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.
Seattle went 25-15 overall with a 14-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Storm averaged 83.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.8 last season.
Atlanta went 15-25 overall with a 7-13 record on the road last season. The Dream shot 40.8% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).
Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
