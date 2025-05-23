Nation & World News
Nation & World News

White House conducting massive overhaul of National Security Council, officials say

President Donald Trump is ordering a massive overhaul of the National Security Council that will shrink its size and return many career appointees back to their home agencies
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By BY MATTHEW LEE, AAMER MADHANI and SEUNG MIN KIM
21 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is ordering a massive overhaul of the National Security Council that will shrink its size and return many career appointees back to their home agencies, according to two U.S. officials and one person familiar with the reorganization.

The move is expected to significantly reduce the number of staff at the NSC, according to the officials, who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive personnel matter. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been serving as national security adviser since early this month following the ouster of Mike Waltz, who was nominated to serve as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.

The NSC has been in a continual state of tumult for much of the early going of Trump’s second go-around in the White House.

Waltz was ousted weeks after Trump said that he'd fired several NSC officials, just a day after far-right activist Laura Loomer raised concerns directly to him about staff loyalty.

The White House days into the administration sidelined about 160 NSC aides, sending them home while the administration reviewed staffing and tried to align it with Trump’s agenda. The aides were career government employees, commonly referred to as detailees.

This latest shakeup amounts to a “liquidation” of NSC staffing with both career government detailees on assignment to the NSC being sent back to their home agencies and several political appointees being fired from their positions, according to the person familiar with the decision.

A White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed that the overhaul, first reported by Axios, was underway but declined further comment.

President Donald Trump departs the White House, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing to examine the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Rubio defends Trump's foreign policy as Democrats press him on Gaza aid and white South Africans

Appeals court allows Trump’s anti-union order to take effect

Federal judge blocks Trump's firing of two Democratic members of privacy oversight board

The Latest

Photographer Sebastiao Salgado waves to photographers during the presentation of his exhibition, 'Kuwait: A Desert on Fire', at the Galleria Meravigli, in Milan, Italy, Oct. 20, 2017. Salgado, known for his long-term projects and images of nature and humanity, died at age 81, the Instituto Terra confirmed on Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Credit: AP

Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado dies at 81, leaving behind a monumental legacy

2m ago

McTominay and Lukaku goals lead Napoli to Serie A title and Conte's 'most unexpected' trophy

8m ago

Movie armorer completes prison sentence in fatal 'Rust' set shooting

9m ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.