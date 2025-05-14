What's happened at the Cannes Film Festival so far — and what's still to come

What's happened lately at Cannes

Monday brought a pair of surprises thanks to Spike Lee's latest film, "Highest 2 Lowest." The first was an honorary Palme d'Or for Denzel Washington, who arrived for the premiere on a whirlwind trip on his only day off from starring in "Othello" on Broadway.

Another surprise came after the movie's premiere, when Rihanna walked the red carpet with partner A$AP Rocky, who also stars in the film.

Some early standout moments from Cannes

Cannes opened Tuesday with a starry tribute to Robert De Niro, 49 years after "Taxi Driver" won the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or. De Niro used his own honorary Palme to assail U.S. President Donald Trump, a frequent target of his criticism.

He also basked in the adoration of some of film's elite, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino.

Cannes debuted a complex 4K restoration of "The Gold Rush," one of Charlie Chaplin's most beloved silent masterpieces, timed to the film's 100th anniversary. "Our grandfather would be really proud to see this, a hundred years later, to see all you here and interested in seeing the film," said Kiera Chaplin to a packed screening.

Tom Cruise took the spotlight on Day 2 with the latest "Mission: Impossible" installment, "Final Reckoning." For such a high-flying franchise, Cruise kept his feet on the ground. That aligned with a recent trend — gone are the days of fighter jet flyovers, Jerry Seinfeld in a bee costume and other big stunts.

On Thursday, news broke that the festival had barred French actor Théo Navarro-Mussy from attending the premiere of the competition entry "Case 137" in what's believed to be a first for the festival in the #MeToo era. Navarro-Mussy has been accused of rape in a case that remains on appeal.

On Friday, Bono premiered his documentary, "Bono: Stories of Surrender." In a wide-ranging interview, the rock superstar talked about the insights the project has given him (including a deeper appreciation for his late father), his concerns about the dismantling of USAID and his first impression of Pope Leo XIV.

Ari Aster also debuted his COVID-era film "Eddington" to mixed reviews.

Over the weekend, Richard Linklater's latest, "Nouvelle Vague," fared better with critics. So too did Jennifer Lawrence's performance in Lynne Ramsay's "Die, My Love," already garnering Oscar buzz. Kristen Stewart, among a spate of actors unveiling their directorial debuts at Cannes this year, premiered "The Chronology of Water" in the festival's Un Certain Regard section. With her film, Stewart is trying to destroy the myth that directing is for a select few.

“It’s such a fallacy that you need to have an unbelievable tool kit or some kind of credential,” she said. "It really is if you have something to say, then a movie can fall out of you very elegantly.”

"My Father's Shadow" made history Sunday as the first Nigerian film to play as an official Cannes selection with its debut in the Un Certain Regard section.

“It means a lot to people back in Nigeria. It means we can exist on these platforms and our stories can exist in these spaces,” said director Akinola Davies Jr. “It’s a testament to talent that’s around in Nigeria. It’s a testament to the stories that are there. It’s a testament to the industry that’s flourishing.”

What more to expect from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle broke down some of the key things about the festival in a thorough primer. Among the things to watch: any effects of Trump's talk about tariffs on foreign-made films at the world's largest film market. The festival serves as the start of Oscar season and there's a packed field vying for this year's Palme d'Or.

Outside of competition, there's some starry first-time directors along with Stewart: Scarlett Johansson with “Eleanor the Great” and Harris Dickinson with “Urchin.”

Their films are not in the main competition, but as Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho told Coyle about debuting a film at Cannes: “You release a film into that Colosseum-like situation.” Filho, who is in the main competition with “The Secret Agent,” noted premiering a movie at the festival is akin to “a potential invitation to a beheading.”

New red carpet rules, and how stars are responding

One of the buzziest moves by Cannes this year so far has been its proclamation that nudity is banned by festivalgoers and so too are "voluminous" outfits, in particular those with a large train.

The move to ban nude looks comes amid the "naked dress" trend on red carpets, including Bianca Censori's Grammys look and many of the outfits worn by Vanity Fair party attendees after the Oscars.

Cannes press officers said last week the festival “made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect.”

So how did stars at Cannes respond?

Halle Berry, who is on the festival jury headed by Juliette Binoche, told reporters she would abide by it and had changed her opening night look.

While risque looks have been in short supply, there have certainly been some "voluminous outfits," including dresses worn by Heidi Klum, Chinese actor Wan QianHui and others.

What might Cannes call fowl on next?

People on the carpet in bird costumes, perhaps, as happened when someone dressed as a giant bird appeared at the premiere of "Die, My Love."

At least it didn't spread its wings for the cameras.

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

