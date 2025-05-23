Walsh's homer, Rothrock's 3-hitter carry Florida past Georgia 6-1 in super regional opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Reagan Walsh hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Keagan Rothrock threw a two-hitter to carry third-seeded Florida to a 6-1 win over unseeded Georgia in the opening game of the Gainesville NCAA Super Regional on Friday.

Game 2 in the best-of-three series is Saturday morning as the Gators try to erase the memory of the last two times the teams met in a super regional, both at Florida. The unseeded Bulldogs knocked off the top overall seed in two games in 2016 and blanked the Gators twice in 2021.

Walsh's one-out drive, her 14th, went to left field on a 3-2 pitch from Randi Roelling (11-9), who had walked Taylor Shumaker and hit Jocelyn Erickson.