Volvo Cars cutting 3,000 jobs to reduce costs

Sweden-based Volvo Cars is eliminating 3,000 positions as part of a cost-cutting program as the automotive industry faces challenges from trade tensions and resulting economic uncertainty.

The company said Monday that around 1,200 of the job reductions would come among workers in Sweden, with another 1,000 positions currently filled by consultants, mostly in Sweden, also slated for elimination.

The rest of the job losses would be in other global markets. Most of the jobs being cut are office positions.