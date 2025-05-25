US wins ice hockey world championship gold with 1-0 OT win against Switzerland

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The United States prevailed over Switzerland 1-0 in overtime of the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
Tage Thompson wristed a shot past goaltender Leonardo Genoni from the top of the right circle for the winner 2:02 into overtime with the 40th shot on goal.
Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei provided the assists and goaltender Jeremy Swayman shut out the Swiss with 25 saves.
USA Hockey says it is the second trophy won at the tournament by the Americans after winning in 1933.
The Americans were also formally awarded the title in 1960 when they won the Olympic tournament and the worlds did not take place.
Bronze medal for Sweden
Mikael Backlund and Marcus Johansson scored two goals each as Sweden beat Denmark 6-2 to take the bronze medal earlier Sunday.
It was the second straight third-place finish for Sweden while fourth place was the best-ever result for Denmark.
Lucas Raymond and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the winners while Nick Olesen and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Denmark.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE
CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages
Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.
Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns
Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.
‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing
The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.