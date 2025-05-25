US wins ice hockey world championship gold with 1-0 OT win against Switzerland

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The United States prevailed over Switzerland 1-0 in overtime of the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Tage Thompson wristed a shot past goaltender Leonardo Genoni from the top of the right circle for the winner 2:02 into overtime with the 40th shot on goal.

Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei provided the assists and goaltender Jeremy Swayman shut out the Swiss with 25 saves.