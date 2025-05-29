Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US supercomputer named after Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna to power AI and scientific research

A new supercomputer named after a winner of the Nobel Prize in chemistry will help power artificial intelligence technology and scientific discoveries from a perch in the hills above the University of California, Berkeley, federal officials said Thursday
People stop on a trail facing downtown Oakland, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People stop on a trail facing downtown Oakland, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Updated 5 minutes ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A new supercomputer named after a winner of the Nobel Prize in chemistry will help power artificial intelligence technology and scientific discoveries from a perch in the hills above the University of California, Berkeley, federal officials said Thursday.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced the project Thursday alongside executives from computer maker Dell Technologies and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The new computing system at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory will be called Doudna after Berkeley professor and biochemist Jennifer Doudna, who won a Nobel in 2020 for her work on the gene-editing technology CRISPR. It's due to switch on next year.

“One of the key use cases will be genomics research,” said Dion Harris, a product executive in Nvidia's AI and high-performance computing division, in an interview. “It was basically just a nod to her contributions to the field.”

Dell is contracted with the energy department to build the computer, the latest to be housed at Berkeley Lab’s National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center. Previous computers there have been named after other Nobel winners: Saul Perlmutter, an astrophysicist, and Gerty Cori, a biochemist.

It's not clear yet how the computer will rank on the TOP500 listing of the world’s fastest supercomputers. The current top-ranked computer is El Capitan, located about an hour's drive away at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. That's followed by other supercomputers at U.S. national labs in Tennessee and Illinois.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - People take a look to Nvidia''s new products during the Computex 2025 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)

Credit: AP

Nvidia overcomes tariff-driven turbulence to deliver Q1 results that eclipsed projections

Trump signs executive orders to boost nuclear power, speed up approvals

A new group steps in to develop $17B ‘Project Sail’ data center near Atlanta

Prologis officials confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the San Francisco-based company is under contract to acquire the roughly 831-acre project site.

The Latest

Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 29, 2025.(AP Photo/Mariam Dagga)

Credit: AP

Live updates: Gaza ceasefire talks gain momentum as Israel accepts a US proposal

7m ago

French Open 2025: Coco Gauff's serve is not at its best but she gets the breaks for a win

8m ago

The Latest: Appeals court allows Trump to continue collecting tariffs under emergency powers law

9m ago

Featured

Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida’s Big Bend region, but couldn’t imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett

The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.

Buford couple drowns while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach

A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.