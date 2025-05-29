US supercomputer named after Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna to power AI and scientific research

“One of the key use cases will be genomics research,” said Dion Harris, a product executive in Nvidia's AI and high-performance computing division, in an interview. “It was basically just a nod to her contributions to the field.”

Dell is contracted with the energy department to build the computer, the latest to be housed at Berkeley Lab’s National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center. Previous computers there have been named after other Nobel winners: Saul Perlmutter, an astrophysicist, and Gerty Cori, a biochemist.

It's not clear yet how the computer will rank on the TOP500 listing of the world’s fastest supercomputers. The current top-ranked computer is El Capitan, located about an hour's drive away at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. That's followed by other supercomputers at U.S. national labs in Tennessee and Illinois.