US Justice Department pardon lawyer pledges 'hard look' at plot to kidnap Michigan governor

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department's new pardon attorney said he is going to take a "hard look" at two men who are serving long prison terms for leading a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
"On the pardon front, we can't leave these guys behind," Ed Martin Jr. said this week on "The Breanna Morello Show."
“In my opinion these are victims just like January 6,” Martin said, referring to 1,500 people pardoned by President Donald Trump for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The arrests of Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and other anti-government extremists rocked the home stretch of the 2020 presidential election. Authorities said the cabal wanted to grab Whitmer, a Democrat, at her vacation home and start a civil war.
Croft, 49, and Fox, 42, were portrayed as leaders of the scheme. They were convicted of conspiracy in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 2022. Croft, a trucker from Delaware, was also found guilty of a weapons charge.
Croft was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison, while Fox, a Grand Rapids man, got a 16-year term. They are being held at a prison in Colorado — the most secure in the federal system.
Whitmer was never physically harmed. Martin called it a “fed-napping” plot, not a kidnapping plot, apparently referring to the numerous undercover FBI agents and informants who had infiltrated the group and built the case.
He said it looked like the “weaponization of government.”
“I have complete confidence that we’re going to get a hard look at it. The president will want to know the facts about it," Martin said, pledging to “get on it as quick as I can, I promise.”
An email seeking comment from Whitmer's office wasn't immediately returned Friday.
In 2020, she blamed Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists. Later, when he was out of office, Trump cast doubt on the kidnapping scheme, calling it a "fake deal."
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?
Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.
Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal
The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.
MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders
Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.