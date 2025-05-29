US is leaving open the possibility of a troop drawdown in South Korea

SINGAPORE (AP) — The United States is not ruling out a reduction in forces deployed to South Korea as the Trump administration determines what presence it needs in the region to best counter China, two senior American defense officials told reporters traveling with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Singapore.

There are 28,500 U.S. troops deployed to South Korea as part of the U.S. long-term commitment to help defend Seoul from any attack from North Korea.

But the U.S. is also trying to array its forces and ships optimally across the Indo-Pacific as a credible deterrent against China for any potential attack on Taiwan and other acts of aggression against allies in the region.