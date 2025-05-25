Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US-German citizen is charged with trying to attack US Embassy in Tel Aviv

A dual U.S.-German citizen has been arrested on charges that he traveled to Israel and attempted to firebomb the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv
FILE - Activists sit in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, during a protest, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Activists sit in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, during a protest, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)
33 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A dual U.S.-German citizen has been arrested on charges that he traveled to Israel and attempted to firebomb the branch office of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, officials said Sunday.

Federal prosecutors in New York said the man, Joseph Neumeyer, walked up to the embassy building on May 19 with a backpack containing Molotov cocktails but got into a confrontation with a guard and eventually ran away, dropping his backpack as the guard tried to grab him.

Law enforcement then tracked Neumeyer down to a hotel a few blocks away from the embassy and arrested him, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York.

The attack took place against the backdrop of Israel's war in Gaza, now in its 19th month.

Neumeyer, 28, who is originally from Colorado and has dual U.S. and German citizenship, had traveled from the U.S. to Canada in early February and then arrived in Israel in late April, according to court records. He had made a series of threatening social media posts before attempting the attack, prosecutors said.

Israeli officials deported Neumeyer to New York on Saturday and he had an initial court appearance before a federal judge in Brooklyn on Sunday, the same day his criminal complaint was unsealed.

Neumeyer’s court-appointed attorney Jeff Dahlberg declined to comment.

During his first term, President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital despite Palestinian objections and moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is seen at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the Columbia University campus in New York, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Credit: AP

Mahmoud Khalil permitted to hold newborn son for the first time despite government objections

‘Here we are again’: Atlanta Jewish leaders remain vigilant after Washington attack

This was at least the eighth terrorist plot attacking or targeting Jews, Zionists or other Jewish institutions in the U.S. since July 2024.

Released Israeli-American hostage's parents say the small things bring bliss as he recovers

The Latest

Ben Griffin reacts after a putt on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Ben Griffin hangs on at Colonial through tough final round, beats Matti Schmid by 1

13m ago

Powell defends Federal Reserve in Princeton speech amid onslaught of attacks from Trump

28m ago

Alex Palou makes history as 1st Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500

38m ago

Featured

Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE USA has laid off hundreds of employees across the nation and thousands abroad in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive cuts to federal foreign aid. The nonprofit has also temporarily slashed wages for its employees, including President and CEO Michelle Nunn, second from right. (Terhas Berhe/CARE)

Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE

CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages

Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.

Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns

Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.

‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing

The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.