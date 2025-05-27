US consumer confidence rebounds after five straight months of declines due to tariff anxiety

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans' views of the economy improved in May after five straight months of declines sent consumer confidence to the lowest level since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, largely driven by anxiety over the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose 12.3 points in May to 98, up from April’s 85.7, its lowest reading since May 2020.
A measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for their income, business conditions and the job market jumped 17.4 points to 72.8, but remained below 80, which can signal a recession ahead.
The proportion of consumers surveyed saying they think a U.S. recession is coming in the next 12 months also declined from April.
Featured
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus
An argument at the upscale The Connector Apartments on Spring Street led to the incident, police say.
Travelers flood Atlanta airport, Amtrak, roads over Memorial Day week
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected about 2.6 million passengers to pass through from May 21-28, an increase of about 143,000 flyers compared to 2024
3 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Clayton County
Two men and a woman with ties to Stillman College — a historically Black college in Alabama — died in an early-morning crash Saturday on I-75 near the Tara Boulevard exit