Ursula von der Leyen honored with award for contributions to European unity

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has received the International Charlemagne Prize
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, receives the Charlemagne Prize by Juergen Linden, left, Chairman of the Charlemagne Prize Board of Directors, in Aachen, Germany, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Federico Gambarini/DPA via AP, Pool)

By STEFANIE DAZIO – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen received the International Charlemagne Prize, an annual award for contributions to European unity, on Thursday as the 27-nation bloc confronts Russia's war against Ukraine, the Trump administration's trade war and security issues across the continent.

The European Union’s most high-profile political figure, von der Leyen was called "the embodiment of the European spirit” by King Felipe VI of Spain during Thursday's ceremony in Aachen, Germany.

Last year, European Parliament lawmakers reelected her to a second five-year term as president of the EU's powerful executive arm.

Even if the European Commission’s makeup has hardly become the talk of bar rooms or barber shops across the vast EU of 450 million people, it has enthralled the upper echelons of politics and bureaucracy, as they sought to boost one candidate or undermine another.

The commission proposes legislation for the EU’s 27 member countries and ensures that the rules governing the world’s biggest trading bloc are respected. It’s made up of a College of Commissioners with a range of portfolios similar to those of government ministers, including agriculture, economic, competition, security and migration policy.

After coming to office in 2019, von der Leyen led the EU drive to secure COVID-19 vaccines and has been a major supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia. With governments weakened in France and Germany at the time, she sought to play a greater role in the bloc’s affairs.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, receives the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen, Germany, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Federico Gambarini/DPA via AP, Pool)

