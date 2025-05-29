Ursula von der Leyen honored with award for contributions to European unity

BERLIN (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen received the International Charlemagne Prize, an annual award for contributions to European unity, on Thursday as the 27-nation bloc confronts Russia's war against Ukraine, the Trump administration's trade war and security issues across the continent.

The European Union’s most high-profile political figure, von der Leyen was called "the embodiment of the European spirit” by King Felipe VI of Spain during Thursday's ceremony in Aachen, Germany.

Last year, European Parliament lawmakers reelected her to a second five-year term as president of the EU's powerful executive arm.