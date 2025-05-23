Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ukrainian official says major prisoner swap with Russia is underway

A senior Ukrainian officials says an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine from their more than three-year war is underway
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen climb on a vehicle outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen climb on a vehicle outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
By AAMER MADHANI – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — An exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine from their more than three-year war was underway Friday, a senior Ukrainian official said.

The swap had not yet finished, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Moscow did not immediately confirm the exchange was underway.

The Ukrainian comment came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine had carried out a large exchange of prisoners.

“A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said on the Truth Social platform. He said it would “go into effect shortly,” although it was not clear what that meant.

“This could lead to something big???” Trump added in his post, apparently referring to international diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting.

White House and National Security Council officials did not immediately respond to requests for further details.

The exchange was agreed last week in the first direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks since the early weeks of Moscow's 2022 invasion of its neighbor. That meeting in Turkey lasted just two hours and brought no breakthrough in international diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present highest state awards in the Catherine Hall of the Kremlin's Senate Palace in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, awards Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a ceremony to present highest state awards in the Catherine Hall of the Kremlin's Senate Palace in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

