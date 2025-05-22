Tyrese Haliburton's father cuts loose at Indy bar as son hits tying shot to help Pacers beat Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton's father cut loose at an Indianapolis bar Wednesday night, when his son hit the tying jumper at the end of regulation to cap a furious comeback and the Pacers beat the New York Knicks in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

John Haliburton watched from Tom's Bar as Tyrese helped the Pacers rally in New York, three weeks after the team announced he would not be attending his son's games for the foreseeable future. He was essentially banished following a confrontation with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Indiana eliminated Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs.

Wearing Pacers sweatpants and a gold “Haliburton 0” hoodie, John Haliburton was seen pointing at a large screen as a replay showed Tyrese's long jumper at the end of regulation bounce high off the rim and fall through the net at Madison Square Garden. He also gave the Reggie Miller choke gesture, just as his son did, and yelled “Let's go, baby! Let's go!”