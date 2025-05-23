Nation & World News
Twins bring Carlos Correa back from concussion for series opener vs. Royals; Buxton not quite ready

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has been cleared from the concussion protocol and reinstated from the 7-day injured list before the beginning of a three-game series against Kansas City
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
51 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa passed concussion protocol and was reinstated from the 7-day injured list ahead of a three-game series against Kansas City that begins Friday night.

Correa collided with center fielder Byron Buxton in pursuit of a shallow fly ball on May 15 at Baltimore, forcing both players out of that game. Buxton was also placed on the 7-day injured list and into concussion protocol. Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said Wednesday that Buxton was "a little bit behind" Correa in his recovery, with a previous concussion adding more caution to the process. Buxton has begun to take batting practice.

Correa, who was limited to 86 games last season because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, has started slowly this season at the plate but hadn't missed any time to injury before the collision with Buxton. The 30-year-old Correa had a substandard .605 OPS with eight doubles and two home runs in 41 games before he was hurt.

The Twins sent infielder Ryan Fitzgerald to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday to make room on the roster for Correa, who missed only five games because of a rainout and a scheduled off day.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) and Byron Buxton, right, celebrate their team's victory over the Baltimore Orioles after the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

