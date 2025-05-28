Nation & World News
Turkey will fine airline passengers who unbuckle before the plane stops

Turkish authorities say airline passengers who unbuckle their seat belts, access overhead compartments, or occupy the aisle before their plane has fully stopped now face fines under new regulations
FILE - A Turkish Airlines plane takes off from Istanbul Airport near the Black Sea shores, in Istanbul, on April 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

52 minutes ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Airline passengers in Turkey who unbuckle their seat belts, access overhead compartments, or occupy the aisle before their plane has fully stopped now face fines under new regulations issued by the country’s civil aviation authority.

The updated rules, which aim to enhance safety and ensure a more orderly disembarkation, came into effect earlier this month. They were adopted following passenger complaints and flight inspections indicated a growing number of safety violations during taxiing after landing, according to the Turkish Directorate of Civil Aviation.

It is not unusual in Turkey for passengers to stand up or move inside the cabin soon after the plane has landed, often leading to chaotic disembarkation.

Under the new regulations, commercial airlines operating flights in Turkey are required to issue a revised version of the standard in-flight announcement to remain seated, warning that violations will be documented and reported, according to a circular issued by the aviation authority.

Passengers are also reminded to wait for those in front of them to exit first instead of rushing forward.

The circular does not say how much passengers who disregard the regulations could be fined, but Turkish media reports have said fines of up to $70 will be imposed.

“Despite announcements informing passengers of the rules, many are standing up before the aircraft reaches its parking positions and before the seat belt sign is turned off,” the aviation authority noted.

“This behavior compromises the safety of passengers and baggage, disregards the satisfaction and exit priority of other travelers,” it said.

There have been no immediate reports confirming that the newly introduced fines are being enforced.

Turkey is a popular travel destination, drawing millions of tourists every year.

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Vlasov Sulaj,File)

Credit: AP

This photo provided by Volkswagen shows the 2025 Taos. The Taos boasts a powerful and efficient engine, a refined driving experience, above-average interior quality and ample feature content. (Courtesy of Volkswagen of America via AP)

Credit: AP

(From left to right) Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and McCall Calhoun.

Credit: AJC / AP

