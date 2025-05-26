Trump to speak at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Memorial Day

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.

Trump will participate in the traditional wreath-laying ceremony and speak at the cemetery’s amphitheater, in what has been a somber occasion for U.S. presidents.

But he began the day with a decidedly different tone. In an all-caps social media message, Trump ranted at former President Joe Biden, calling him the “SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS” and accusing him of allowing “AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE”