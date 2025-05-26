Trump to speak at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Memorial Day

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.
Trump will participate in the traditional wreath-laying ceremony and speak at the cemetery’s amphitheater, in what has been a somber occasion for U.S. presidents.
But he began the day with a decidedly different tone. In an all-caps social media message, Trump ranted at former President Joe Biden, calling him the “SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS” and accusing him of allowing “AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE”
Trump also went after federal judges who have blocked efforts to enact his mass deportation agenda, calling them “USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY.”
“HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL,” Trump wrote on his social media site.
That was after he posted a separate message proclaiming “HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!” Saying “Happy Memorial Day” is considered verboten because the day is considered a solemn day to honor soldiers killed in service.
