WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted on fraud and tax evasion charges.

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Reality TV star Julie Chrisley's sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion has been thrown out by federal appeals judges, who have ordered a lower court to redo her punishment, Friday, June 21, 2024.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lifetime gives Chrisley kids a reality show while parents remain in prison

Lifetime has signed on to a new spinoff show based off of "Chrisley Knows Best" minus the parents, who are in prison for fraud and tax evasion.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs drills during an NFL football training camp practice on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Entering second season, Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. finding his voice as a leader, starting QB

2h ago

Play ball! Things to know entering the NCAA baseball regionals

Phillies host the Braves in first of 3-game series

(From left to right) Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and McCall Calhoun.

Credit: AJC / AP

High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims

The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.

Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.

At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.

Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’

OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.