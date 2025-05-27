Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of fraud and tax evasion convictions

Todd Chrisley was accused of filing for bankruptcy and walking away from more than $20 million in unpaid loans. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Todd Chrisley got 12 years behind bars. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

“Your parents are going to be free and clean and I hope that we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump said in a call with their daughter Savannah Chrisley, according to a video posted online by a White House aide.

“They’ve been given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing,” the president added a few moments later.

A White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the pardons would be forthcoming.

The Chrisleys’ attorney, Alex Little, said the pardon “corrects a deep injustice and restores two devoted parents to their family and community.”

“President Trump recognized what we’ve argued from the beginning: Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values and high profile. Their prosecution was tainted by multiple constitutional violations and political bias,” Little said in a statement.

Little's statement added, “Todd and Julie’s case is exactly why the pardon power exists. Thanks to President Trump, the Chrisley family can now begin healing and rebuilding their lives.”

Before the Chrisleys became reality television stars, they and a former business partner submitted false documents to banks in the Atlanta area to obtain fraudulent loans, prosecutors said during their trial. They accused the couple of spending lavishly, then using new fraudulent loans to pay off old ones.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last summer upheld the Chrisleys' convictions but found a legal error in how the trial judge had calculated Julie Chrisley's sentence by holding her accountable for the entire bank fraud scheme. The appellate panel sent her case back to the lower court for resentencing.

Savannah Chrisley spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she talked about her parents’ imprisonment. She said then that they were “persecuted by rogue prosecutors” — echoing Trump’s rhetoric about the criminal justice system as he faced investigations and criminal cases of his own.

She said Trump had been targeted for his politics, and said her parents likewise were targeted because of their conservative beliefs and high profile.

“I’ll never forget what the prosecutors said in the most heavily Democratic county in the state, before an Obama-appointed judge. He called us the ‘Trumps of the South,’” Savannah Chrisley said in her remarks at the convention, adding, “He meant it as an insult but, let me tell you, boy, do I wear it as a badge of honor.”

