Trump honors fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Memorial Day

President Donald Trump has honored fallen service members with remarks at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Memorial Day
By SEUNG MIN KIM – Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump honored fallen service members during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, calling them “great, great warriors" who were “America's best and bravest.”

“We just revere their incredible legacy." Trump said. “We salute them in their eternal and everlasting glory. And we continue our relentless pursuit of America’s destiny as we make our nation stronger, prouder, freer, and greater than ever before.”

Trump's speech veered briefly into the political, referring to the republic “that I am fixing after a long and hard four years.” He said that on this commemorative day, his fixes were not for today to discuss.

Prior to speaking, Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a somber tradition for U.S. presidents. The president paused after placing the wreath, then stepped back and saluted during the playing of Taps. Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined him.

The president began the day with a decidedly different tone. In a social media message in all capital letters, Trump ranted at former President Joe Biden, calling him the “scum" who spent the last four years trying to destroy the country with radical leftism and who, he said, left behind an open border.

Trump also went after federal judges who have blocked efforts to enact his mass deportation agenda, calling them “monsters who want our country to go to hell.”

That was after he posted a separate message proclaiming “HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!” Wishing people a happy Memorial Day is regarded as verboten because the day is considered a solemn day to honor soldiers killed in service.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance salute during the 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

icon to expand image

President Donald Trump, right, salutes at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

icon to expand image

President Donald Trump, standing center right, salutes at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

icon to expand image

President Donald Trump, standing right, salutes at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

icon to expand image

FILE - A member of the Army visits Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 27, 2024, on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

In this photo taken from video distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, May 26, 2025, Russian serviceman train to operate military drones in an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE USA has laid off hundreds of employees across the nation and thousands abroad in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive cuts to federal foreign aid. The nonprofit has also temporarily slashed wages for its employees, including President and CEO Michelle Nunn, second from right. (Terhas Berhe/CARE)

