Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump pardons former NY Rep. Michael Grimm after tax fraud conviction

President Donald Trump has pardoned former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm, a New York Republican who resigned from Congress after a tax fraud conviction
FILE — Former Rep. Michael Grimm arrives to his polling site in the Staten Island borough of New York, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE — Former Rep. Michael Grimm arrives to his polling site in the Staten Island borough of New York, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm, a New York Republican who resigned from Congress after a tax fraud conviction.

The pardon was disclosed Wednesday by a White House official who requested anonymity before an official announcement.

Grimm, a former Marine and FBI agent, pleaded guilty in late 2014 to underreporting wages and revenue at a restaurant he ran in Manhattan. He resigned from Congress the following year and served eight months in prison. Grimm tried to reenter politics in 2018 but lost a primary for his old district.

While he was in Congress, Grimm made headlines for threatening to throw a reporter off a balcony in the Capitol after the reporter asked about the long-running FBI investigation into his campaign finances.

“Let me be clear to you. If you ever do that to me again, I’ll throw you off this (expletive) balcony,” he told the reporter during the exchange, which was captured on video.

When the reporter pushed back, telling the then-congressman that it was a valid question, Grimm responded, “No. No. You’re not man enough. You’re not man enough. I’ll break you in half. Like a boy.”

After heavy criticism, Grimm said he was wrong for threatening the reporter and that “it shouldn't have happened.”

The former congressman worked at the conservative news outlet Newsmax.

Last year, Grimm was paralyzed from the chest down after being thrown from a horse during a polo tournament.

In a short video posted on Grimm’s Facebook in January, the former congressman said, “little by little, I’m getting better,” and said he was working on getting more dexterity in his fingers and getting his legs to move. In March, a GoFundMe page that was set up for Grimm posted that he had been able to “withstand 4 minutes upright assisted on the tilt-table,” along with a picture of Grimm smiling.

Grimm did not return messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

___

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Ed Martin speaks at an event hosted by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

Credit: AP

US Justice Department pardon lawyer pledges 'hard look' at plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Woman accused of spitting on a top federal prosecutor is arrested on an assault charge

Cuomo's comeback faces a new challenger: Donald Trump's Justice Department

The Latest

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force Academy shows cadet candidate Ava Moore. (U.S. Air Force Academy via AP)

Credit: AP

What to know about the death of Air Force prep graduate Ava Moore in a crash on a Texas lake

9m ago

The Latest: Elon and Trump fracture over spending in ‘big, beautiful bill’

10m ago

Trump pardons Julie and Todd Chrisley, reality TV stars convicted in 2022 of fraud and tax evasion

13m ago

Featured

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public

A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.

Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere

Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.

Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.