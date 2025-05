Trump pardons a labor union leader on the eve of sentencing for failing to report gifts

The judge is holding Callahan’s sentence “in abeyance” — a temporary state of suspension — until prosecutors file a formal request to dismiss the case, court records show.

Ed Martin Jr., now the Justice Department's pardon attorney, was acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia when Callahan pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to knowingly filing false annual reports with the U.S. Labor Department.

Callahan’s lawyers and a spokesperson for Martin didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Earlier this month, prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of six months for Callahan, calling him "one of the most powerful union leaders in the country." They said Callahan's salary and other compensation topped $500,000 annually. Now retired and living in Florida, he has a net worth of more than $5 million, according to prosecutors.

“That the Operating Engineers were unknowingly funding Defendant Callahan’s spree of pricey entertainments — a lifestyle his substantial salary could easily accommodate — is especially condemning,” they wrote.

Callahan's plea agreement required him to repay the union $315,000 for the tickets and to immediately resign as union president.

“Those tickets and amenities properly belonged to the Operating Engineers, and yet Defendant Callahan used many of those tickets personally and provided other tickets to members of his family and persons who were not members of the Operating Engineers,” prosecutors wrote.

The Washington-based union that Callahan led represents nearly 400,000 heavy machinery operators on construction and industrial sites throughout the U.S. and Canada.