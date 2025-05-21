Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block watchdog access to DOGE documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to block court orders requiring Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency to turn over documents about its operations to a government watchdog group.

The Justice Department's latest emergency appeal to the high court concerns whether DOGE, which has been central to President Donald Trump's push to remake the government, is a federal agency that is subject to the Freedom of Information Act. The administration argues DOGE is merely a presidential advisory body that is exempt from requests for documents under FOIA.

The administration wants the justices to freeze orders that would force DOGE to turn over documents to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and have acting DOGE administrator Amy Gleason answer questions under oath within the next three weeks. CREW sued in February, claiming that DOGE “wields shockingly broad power” with no transparency about its actions.