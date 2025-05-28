Breaking: Trump signs Chrisleys’ pardons; their former accountant wants one, too
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Tripping hikers mistakenly report a companion's death in the Adirondacks, officials say

Officials say two hikers in New York’s Adirondack Mountains called 911 to report a third member of their party had died, but it turned out they had taken hallucinogenic mushrooms and were mistaken
18 minutes ago

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (AP) — Two hikers in New York's Adirondack Mountains called 911 to report a third member of their party had died, but it turned out they had taken hallucinogenic mushrooms and were mistaken, officials said Wednesday.

A state forest ranger responded to a call Saturday about a hiker who had reportedly died on Cascade Mountain, a popular summit in the Adirondack High Peaks, the Department of Environmental Conservation said in a news release.

The two hikers who called 911 also told a steward on the mountain’s summit that they were lost. The steward “determined the hikers were in an altered mental state,” according to the agency.

The supposedly dead person called and was not injured.

The ranger escorted the two hikers down to an ambulance, which took them to a hospital, and brought the third to the group's campsite, where they all later met up, officials said.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Bird watchers look out under dark skies at Kettle Cove State Park, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)

Credit: AP

Uncommon May nor’easter brings rain and snow to New England states just before Memorial Day weekend

Pentagon lost contact with Army helicopter on flight that caused jets to nix landings at DC airport

Caves, other hideouts in mountains are part of hunt for fugitive known as 'Devil in the Ozarks'

32m ago

The Latest

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring during the Europa League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Chelsea beats Real Betis 4-1 to win Conference League and complete set of UEFA titles

4m ago

Delta flight delayed because 2 pigeons sneaked aboard a plane in Minneapolis

4m ago

What we know -- and don't know -- about who will be able to get COVID-19 shots

6m ago

Featured

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public

A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.

Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere

Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.

Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.