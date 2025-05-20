Trial of Maradona's doctors is suspended after judge is accused of authorizing documentary

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The trial of seven health professionals accused of negligence in the death of Diego Maradona was suspended for a week on Tuesday after one of the judges was accused of being impartial and authorizing a documentary about the hearings.

Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari made the request for a suspension and the trial will be halted until May 27 while the court reviews judge Julieta Makintach's role in allegedly allowing a documentary to be filmed during the trial. Makintach is one of three judges hearing the case and has denied any wrongdoing, but Ferrari argued that “the situation compromises the prestige of the judiciary.”

The attorneys representing Maradona's family had joined the prosecutor's request for a suspension. The lawyer for two of the former soccer player's daughters, Fernando Burlando, said the temporary halt would bring about “serenity, thoroughness, and the continuation of the process.”