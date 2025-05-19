Nation & World News
Train strikes family on Ohio railroad bridge, killing 3 who were out on fishing trip

Authorities in Ohio say two women and a 5-year-old girl were killed after a train struck the family members on a railroad bridge
In this image made from video, a train sits idle on tracks after striking multiple pedestrians Sunday evening, May 18, 2025, in Fremont, Ohio.

In this image made from video, a train sits idle on tracks after striking multiple pedestrians Sunday evening, May 18, 2025, in Fremont, Ohio.
Updated 53 minutes ago

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — Two women and a 5-year-old girl died after a train struck the family members while they were on a railroad bridge over a northern Ohio river, authorities said Monday.

Crews equipped with sonar had been scouring the Sandusky River through the night before they found the girl's body Monday near the bridge, said Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez.

The family from Fort Wayne, Indiana, had been on a fishing trip along the Sandusky River, and they were on the bridge Sunday night when the train came onto the span, Sanchez said. A 1-year-old girl was rescued and being treated at a hospital, he said.

It's not clear whether the train hit all four or whether some may have jumped or were thrown into the river to avoid the locomotive, Sanchez said.

The details of what happened were still under investigation, Sanchez said.

The railroad bridge is not meant for pedestrians and was marked with no trespassing signs, the mayor said. He said he did not think the family was fishing off the bridge at the time the train approached.

The two women who died were a mother and her adult daughter, the mayor said.

Rail operator Norfolk Southern said in a statement that the company was deeply saddened by the tragedy and is working with authorities on the investigation.

In this photo provided by Emerson Young, first responders are at the scene where a train sits idle on tracks after striking multiple pedestrians Sunday evening, May 18, 2025, in Fremont, Ohio.

Sailors work on the yard arms of the Cuauhtémoc, Sunday, May 18, 2025 in New York. The masted Mexican Navy training ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge the night before.

Witness Dawn Richards testifies in Manhattan federal court during the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, Monday, May 19, 2025, in New York.

Cooling towers for Units 3 and 4 are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County, May 29, 2024.

