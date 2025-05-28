Breaking: Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public
Tiger's son, Charlie Woods, is in contention at Junior golf's Team TaylorMade Invitational

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, is in contention to win the American Junior Golf Association’s Team TaylorMade Invitational
FILE- Charlie Woods tees off on the fifth hole as his father Tiger Woods watches during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

Updated 4 minutes ago

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, was in contention to win the American Junior Golf Association’s Team TaylorMade Invitational on Wednesday.

Competing in the event’s third and final round, the 16-year-old Woods leads a 71-player field featuring several of the AJGA’s top ranked players, including four of the top five. He began the day tied for second at 9-under 135 after an opening round score of 2-under 70 followed by a second-round score of 65 at the Streamsong Resort Black Course.

Though he’s yet to win an AJGA event, Woods already counts several wins on his resume, with his first coming in the 14-15-year-old category at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in June 2023. Later that year, he won the Last Chance Regional golf tournament.

Last summer, Woods qualified to compete at the U.S. Junior Amateur but failed to make the cut. His best finish in four career AJGA events was a tie for 25th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March.

