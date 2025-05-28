Thunder can clinch NBA Finals spot with a win over the Timberwolves

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder can clinch a spot in the NBA Finals with a win at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
The Thunder lead the best-of-seven Western Conference finals series 3-1 after a 128-126 victory on Monday night in Minneapolis. Now, the Thunder return home for Game 5 seeking their first NBA Finals trip since 2012.
The game will be televised at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newly crowned league MVP, is averaging 30.8 points and 8.3 assists per game in the series. He is coming off a 40-point, 10-assist, nine-rebound performance in Game 4.
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City's other All-Star, had 34 points in Game 4 and is averaging 23 points in the series.
Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren has caused problems for his hometown Timberwolves. The 7-foot-1 forward is averaging 17 points and 1.3 blocks in the series and has shot 55% from the field over the four games.
Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards is averaging 24 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the series, but his supporting cast has been spotty. Julius Randle, the team’s No. 2 scorer during the regular season, scored only five points on 1-for-7 shooting in Game 4. He is capable — he scored 28 points in the series opener and 24 in Game 3.
A Minnesota win would force a Game 6 in Minneapolis on Friday night.
