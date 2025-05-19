Third suspect arrested over fires at properties linked to UK prime minister

LONDON (AP) — A third man was arrested Monday for a series of fires that targeted property linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, police said.
The unnamed 34-year-old was arrested in Chelsea, west London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, Metropolitan Police said.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on the same charge Saturday, the day after Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, appeared in court on charges of setting fire to Starmer's personal home, along with a property where he once lived and a small SUV he had sold.
Police didn’t provide the nationality of the second and third suspects.
No injuries were reported from the fires, which occurred on three nights in north London between May 8 and May 12.
Lavrynovych, 21, didn't enter a plea Friday in Westminster Magistrates’ Court to three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.
A prosecutor said there was no explanation for the crimes and that Lavrynovych denied setting the fires.
Starmer and his family had moved into the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence after he was elected in July.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Joe Kovac
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia
Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents
On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.