Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Third man charged over fires at properties linked to UK Prime Minister Starmer

UK police say a third suspect has been charged with arson over a series of fires targeting property linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Fire damage is seen in the doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fire damage is seen in the doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
39 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A third suspect has been charged with arson over a series of fires targeting property linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, police said Wednesday.

Petro Pochynok, 34, has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. The Ukrainian national is scheduled to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

Two other men have already been charged with setting fire to Starmer's personal home, along with a property where he once lived and a car he had sold. They are Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 21, and Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26.

Lavrynovych and Carpiuc have already appeared in court and were ordered detained until a hearing on June 6.

No injuries were reported from the fires, which occurred on three nights in north London between May 8 and May 12.

Starmer and his family had moved out of his home after he was elected in July, and they live at the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

A Toyota RAV4 that Starmer once owned was set ablaze on May 8 — just down the street from his house. The door of an apartment building where the politician once lived was set on fire on May 11, and on May 12 the doorway of Starmer’s home was charred after being set ablaze.

Counterterrorism detectives led the investigation because it involves the prime minister. The charges were authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, which is responsible for prosecuting offenses relating to state threats, among other crimes.

Starmer called the fires "an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for."

Police Community Support Officers and Police Officers stand on the street near a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police Community Support Officers stand near the fire damaged doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a security roundtable meeting at the 6th European Political Community summit on Friday May 16, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

A second suspect has been arrested over fires targeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's properties

Third suspect arrested over fires at properties linked to UK prime minister

A second man is charged over fires at properties linked to UK Prime Minister Starmer

The Latest

In this photo released by the Russian Presidential Press Service on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks with volunteers at Kursk region, Russia. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Putin visited Russia's Kursk region for first time since Moscow said it drove out Ukrainian forces

5m ago

Germany says it broke up a far-right group that planned attacks. 5 teens have been arrested

12m ago

Tigers, jaguars and elephants are the latest to flee cartel violence in Mexico's Sinaloa

39m ago

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has decided to run for governor. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.

Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.

Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV

Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.