The Latest: Makeup artist testifies after Kid Cudi at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial

The Latest:

Makeup artist says Cassie ‘was like a little sister to me’

They’d met on a photoshoot when Cassie was a teenager, and Morales said they’d worked together regularly from 2007 to 2021.

Morales said Combs, who was also a client, wanted the final say on Cassie’s makeup looks.

“Sean always made sure that the look was perfect,” Morales testified. “You’d have to report back to him,” sending him cell phone pictures for his approach.

Morales says she got Cassie out of the hotel room after she was injured

Morales testified that she was sleeping on a hotel room couch when Combs came storming in after Cassie on the weekend of the Grammy Awards in 2010.

Combs went into the bedroom where Cassie was and pulled the door closed before shouting started, Morales said.

When she saw Cassie with a swollen eye, busted lip and knots on her head, Morales said she immediately packed up her things and got her out of the hotel.

Cassie testified last week that Combs “beat me up in that room.” Cassie said she ended up staying at Morales’ nearby home for three or four days.

Morales said her doctor friend checked Cassie out the next day and recommended she go to the emergency room, but Cassie didn’t go.

Makeup artist saw injuries on Cassie’s face during Grammys weekend

After a lunch break, makeup artist Mylah Morales testified that she saw injuries on Cassie’s face only once while doing makeup for her between 2007 and 2021.

She said it happened in 2010 during Grammys weekend after Combs stormed into Cassie’s bedroom at a hotel and she heard “yelling and screaming.”

After an angry Combs left the room, Morales said, she went in and saw Cassie.

“She had a swollen eye and a busted lip and knots on her head,” she said.

Combs directs lawyers not to follow up on Cudi answer

The extent of Combs’ involvement in his defense was illustrated at the end of Cudi’s testimony when prosecutor Emily Johnson asked if he believed Combs when he said he didn’t know what he was talking about when he brought up the car fire during a meeting.

Cudi said he came away from his meeting with Combs thinking “that he was lying.”

At that point, two defense lawyers on either side of Combs consulted whether they should get the last word in and ask any follow-up questions. Combs told them no and shook his head. Both lawyers then shook their heads, too, and the judge was informed that there would be no more questions from the defense.

With that, Cudi, who yawned several times as he testified, was permitted to leave. He left the courtroom without looking in the direction of Combs.

Combs’ lawyer paints Cassie as the villain

Lawyer Brian Steel suggested that Cassie was living a “double life” while playing both Combs and Kid Cudi in their relationships.

Cudi testified that when he started dating Cassie in late 2011, she’d led him to believe that she and Combs were broken up.

In reality, she testified, she was still seeing Combs for so-called “freak-off” sex marathons and using a burner phone to contact Cudi and keep their relationship secret from Combs.

“She told me they were broken up and I took her word for it,” Cudi said, recalling for jurors what he told Combs when they met to clear the air in January 2012.

“Ms. Ventura was living two different lives, is that true?” Steel asked.

“Yes,” Cudi replied.

Cudi is questioned by the defense

Under questioning by Combs’ lawyer, Brian Steel, Cudi acknowledged that he had left the door to his home unlocked and that there was no damage to the structure.

The only signs that something was amiss were Christmas presents that had been unwrapped, Cudi’s dog locked in a bathroom and a security camera that appeared to have been turned aside, the actor and singer testified.

A belated apology

Combs ended up apologizing a few years later, when they ran into each other again at the SoHo House hotel, Cudi testified.

Cudi said Combs, there with his daughter, pulled him aside and said: “Man, I just was to apologize for everything and all that (expletive).”

“After the apology, I found peace with it,” Cudi testified.

Questioned about the break-in by defense lawyer Brian Steel, Cudi acknowledged that he had left the door to his home unlocked and that there was no damage to the structure.

The only signs that something was amiss were Christmas presents that had been unwrapped, Cudi’s dog locked in a bathroom and a security camera that appeared to have been turned aside, the actor and singer testified.

It was like an action movie, the actor says

Cudi said when he walked in, Combs was staring out the window standing with hands behind his back “like a Marvel supervillain,” prompting laugher in the courtroom.

Despite the action movie posture, Combs remained oddly calm throughout the one-on-one meeting, Cudi said, and even offered him water on a couple of occasions.

They eventually stood and shook hands. Then Cudi said he asked Combs: “What are we going to do about my car?”

Cudi said Combs gave him a “very cold stare” and responded: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Cudi was miffed. He decided to let it go, but recalled Combs noticing his hesitation. “I thought we were cool, is there a problem?” Combs asked.

Cudi said he told Combs he would take him at his word, and he eventually made peace with the situation. After that, there were no more break-ins at his house and no more trouble with his car.

Cudi describes a high-tension confrontation

Cudi told jurors that they met to squash their beef the next day at a Los Angeles hotel, in an encounter he had his manager broker with Combs’ bodyguard.

“After the fire I said, this is getting out of hand, I need to talk to him,” Cudi explained.

Cudi said he didn’t have conflicts at the time with anyone other than Combs.

“I knew he had something to do with it,” Cudi said, prompting Combs’ lawyers to object. Jurors were told to disregard the remark.

Colorful language in the courtroom

The prosecutor: “What was your reaction to your car being set on fire?”

The witness: “Uh, ’what the ....?”

The defense: “Objection…”

The judge: “Overruled.”

Cudi said his sports car was destroyed by fire

A few weeks later, Cudi testified, his Porsche 911 convertible was destroyed by fire in the driveway of his Hollywood Hills home.

Cudi said he was about 45 minutes away at a friend’s house when his dog sitter called and “told me my car was on fire.”

Pictures shown to the jury showed a hole cut in the fabric roof and a Molotov cocktail was found in the passenger seat.

Cassie testified last week that Combs threatened to blow up Cudi’s car and hurt him after he learned she was dating Cudi. She said Combs told her he’d be out of the country when it happened and it wouldn’t be by his hands.

Cudi found his presents opened, his dog locked up

Cudi said he told Combs he was on his way to the house, to which Combs said: “I’m over here waiting for you.”

But, Cudi said, Combs wasn’t there when he arrived. Instead, he said, he found Christmas presents he’d purchased for his family had been opened and his dog was locked up in a bathroom.

Cudi said he got back into his car and called Combs again, asking him where he was.

He said, “I’m on my way, I’m on my way,” Cudi testified.

Cudi said he wasn’t sure what was going on, so he decided to call the police.

Kid Cudi said Combs broke into his Hollywood Hills home

He said it happened in December 2011, after Combs found out that he was dating Cassie.

Cudi said he had gone to a West Hollywood hotel with Cassie to get her away from the seething Combs when he got a call from Combs’ assistant, Capricorn Clark. He said she told him “Sean Combs and an affiliate were in my house and she was in a car and she was forced to go with them over there.”

So Cudi said he got into Porsche 911 convertible and drove there, calling Combs along the way. Using an expletive, he asked Combs why he was in the house. He said Combs calmly replied, “I want to talk to you.”

So how did Kid Cudi meet Cassie?

Prosecutor Emily Johnson begins her questioning by showing Kid Cudi a photo of Cassie and asking him if he knows her.

“We were friends and we dated briefly,” he replied.

He said they first met in 2008, recorded some music together and dated in 2011.

Asked if he knew who else Cassie was involved with around the time they dated, Kid Cudi replied: Sean Combs.

Kid Cudi is a busy man lately

His turn at the witness stand comes amid a flurry of creative and personal developments for the melodic rapper and actor.

On May 9, Kid Cudi released his latest single, “Neverland.” A short film of the same name, directed by Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions, premieres at Tribeca Film Festival this June.

Also this month, he officially launched his new apparel label, WZRD.

And last week, he announced his engagement to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.

His latest album, “Insano,” arrived last year, quickly followed by “Insano (Nitro Mega),” a partner record that featured Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, Steve Aoki and more.

Government calls Scott Mescudi, aka ‘Kid Cudi’

Wearing a leather jacket and white T-shirt, he entered the courtroom around 10:45 a.m. He sat down in the witness stand, stood to be sworn in and then sat down to begin his testimony. He identified himself as an actor and musician and noted he’s known by another name: Kid Cudi.

A very reluctant witness wraps his testimony

Kaplan told jurors that he “desperately did not want to come here today” but that he was forced to testify because federal prosecutors had subpoenaed him.

The government granted him immunity after he initially said he would refuse to answer questions and invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Agnifilo asked if Kaplan was reluctant to take the witness stand “because you have nothing against Sean Combs?

“Yes,” Kaplan replied.

Asked if he didn’t want to testify, Kaplan said: “A hundred percent.”

Kaplan describes his before-and-after work in hotels

Among Kaplan’s duties were setting up Combs’ hotel rooms — laying out his toiletries and other belongings — and then cleaning them up afterward. He testified Wednesday that he’d throw out empty booze bottles, baby oil and drugs.

Kaplan said he was meticulous in his work in part because he was wary of hotel staff, whom he feared would try to cash in on anything that might embarrass his boss.

“I think that’s the way the world works,” Kaplan said, explaining his distrust.

Now Combs’ former personal assistant is cross-examined

Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo suggested that the hip-hop mogul’s violent tendencies were bad for business — in part because Kaplan, a valuable and trusted employee, was driven to leave after seeing him abuse Cassie.

— “Mr. Combs’ temper, from what you saw, did not help his business,” Agnifilo prompted him. — “No it did not,” Kaplan replied. — “It hurt his business.” — “Yes it did.” — “Among other things, it prompted a hardworking, dedicated person, meaning yourself, to leave the company.” — “Correct.”

A paid holiday honoring the late Biggie Smalls

Kaplan revealed that May 21 — the birthday of Combs’ late protege Biggie Smalls — is a paid holiday at Combs Enterprises.

Smalls, who was also known as The Notorious B.I.G., signed to Combs’ Bad Boy Records label in 1993. The rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was fatally shot in Los Angeles in 1997.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was like ‘a God among men’

Kaplan told jurors that his tenure with Combs has “proven to be one of the most complicated pieces of my life.”

“I’m a young man and this is a God among men talking to me,” said Kaplan, who served as an assistant for Combs and his Combs Enterprises company from 2013 to 2015.

“He not only pushed me to my depth he pushed me to depths I didn’t even know I had,” Kaplan said, explaining he “never worked harder in my life.”

Despite leaving the job after seeing Combs abusing Cassie, he said he still thinks fondly of many aspects of their work together and wishes the hip-hop mogul well on his birthday — blurting “Nov. 4,” unprompted.

Kaplan describes Combs’ business empire

The former assistant offered insights into Combs’ varied interests in music, TV, liquor and fashion. Among the highlights of Kaplan’s tenure, he said, was the launch of Revolt, Combs’ cable TV network focused on hip-hop.

Through a partnership with liquor giant Diageo, Combs served as the public face of vodka brand Ciroc. One of his companies, Blue Flame, provided marketing services for the brand.

Combs also ran Sean John, a fashion label, and Bad Boy Records, a recording label.

Combs was intimately involved in the businesses, launching Revolt in 2013 with a broadcast from the stoop of his protégé Biggie Smalls’ home. And he was keenly aware of who he wanted to reach and employ.

“Everything Mr. Combs did, diversity was a big part of it, specifically for African American people,” Kaplan said.

Another girlfriend, another act of violence

Kaplan testified that he witnessed Combs being violent with another girlfriend, Gina, throwing green apples at her when they were together at Combs’ Florida home.

“He was very angry,” Kaplan said. “She was trying to shield herself with her arms.”

Kaplan said he tried to rationalize this behavior — wondering if witnessing such things might just be part of the industry.

“I thought it might be normal and this is what I might expect if I wanted to have a career in this industry,” he said. “I was working all of that out as a young man.”

Kaplan is testifying in response to a government subpoena and only after the judge gave him immunity from any potential criminal liability he might face as a result of his testimony.

Kaplan says the attacks on Cassie prompted him to quit

Kaplan testified that he decided to quit the job he’d held for about two years after Combs’ attack on Cassie on the private jet, and that he gave three months' notice when he later saw Cassie sitting in a bedroom with a black eye and Combs sent him to pick up anti-inflammatory medicine at a convenience store to treat the injury.

He said he told Combs that he wanted to quit because his father had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Even so, he said he still credits Combs for teaching him a work ethic that has helped him be successful in jobs since then.

“I had been a fan of his since I was a child,” he said. “I keep lessons from him to this day.”

To some extent, the feeling might be mutual — when Kaplan first entered the courtroom on Wednesday, Combs smiled.

A witness is asked why he didn’t intervene

Kaplan testified that he was 23 years old when he witnessed Combs be violent with Cassie, and he didn’t respond to Cassie’s call for help because he was in his dream job and didn’t want to wreck it and “couldn’t believe my good fortune to be working for such an icon.”

He said that after he heard more glass crashing and chaos where Combs stood over Cassie in the back of the jet, Combs seemed “even keeled” as he came forward and sat down, telling Cassie to stay in back.

Asked if anyone on the plane went to check on Cassie, he said no.

Kaplan says Cassie pleaded for help — and didn't get it — on a trip to Vegas

George Kaplan testified that he witnessed Combs be violent with Cassie only once, on a trip to Las Vegas aboard the rap promoter’s private jet in the second half of 2015 when he heard glass breaking behind him.

He said he looked over his shoulder and saw Combs standing with a whiskey glass in his hand.

“There was tremendous commotion and a scuffle and then after the glass crashed, Cassie screamed: 'Isn’t anybody seeing this?”

Kaplan testified that neither he nor any of the security workers or Bad Boy management staff on the plane did anything to respond to Cassie’s call for help.

Former assistant describes carrying thousands of dollars in cash

Kaplan said he once was given a bag of cash by the rapper’s security staff to carry onboard Combs’ private jet — and that he was told it held $50,000.

Several other times, he said, he was asked to pick up a few thousand dollars at a Western Union office.

Cassie’s mother says Combs demanded $20K because her daughter was seeing someone else

Regina Ventura said she felt “physically sick” when her daughter sent her an email in late 2011 to say Combs threatened to release two explicit videos of her and send someone to hurt her and the man she was seeing, the rapper Kid Cudi.

“I did not understand a lot of it. The sex tapes threw me,” Ventura told the Manhattan federal court.

Ventura, of New London, Connecticut, said she then received a demand from Combs for $20,000.

“He was angry that he had spent money on her and she went with another person,” she said.

Ventura said she tapped a home equity loan to pay Combs because she was “scared for my daughter’s safety.” Days later, she said, the money was returned and Cassie was soon dating Combs again.

Ex-assistant described cleaning up booze, drugs and baby oil after sex marathons

Combs’ one-time personal assistant testified Wednesday that he was in charge of cleaning up hotel rooms after the hip-hop mogul’s sex marathons — tossing out empty alcohol bottles, baby oil and drugs, tidying pillows and making it look as if nothing had happened.

Kaplan, who worked for Combs from 2013 to 2015, said the Bad Boy Records founder would sometimes summon him to a hotel room to deliver a “medicine kit,” a bag full of prescription pills and over-the-counter pain medications. He said Combs dispatched him to buy drugs including MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Kaplan, 34, was granted immunity to testify after initially telling the Manhattan court that he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Prosecutors contend Combs leaned on employees and used his music and fashion empire to facilitate and cover up his behavior, sometimes making threats to keep them in line and his misconduct hush-hush.

