The body of a missing airman is recovered from a lake in New Mexico

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (AP) — The body of a U.S. Air Force member was recovered from a lake in southern New Mexico on Monday, two days after the airman assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base went missing at the popular recreation spot, military authorities said.

The member of the 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron went missing at Elephant Butte Lake on Saturday and hasn't been identified publicly under procedures for notifying next of kin, said Lt. Daniel Fernandez, a spokesperson for Kirtland.

An investigation into the death was underway by state authorities overseeing Elephant Butte Lake State Park, a popular getaway between Albuquerque and El Paso, Texas.