Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Tennessee man faces execution for killing his wife and her 2 sons, 3 years after surprise reprieve

A Tennessee man who killed his wife and her two teenage sons is facing execution, three years after he was saved by a last-minute reprieve
FILE - Capital punishment protesters pray on the grounds of Riverbend Maximum Security Institution before the scheduled execution of inmate Oscar Smith, April 21, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Capital punishment protesters pray on the grounds of Riverbend Maximum Security Institution before the scheduled execution of inmate Oscar Smith, April 21, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By TRAVIS LOLLER – Associated Press
6 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who killed his wife and her two teenage sons was scheduled to be executed on Thursday morning, three years after he was saved by a last-minute reprieve.

Oscar Smith, 75, was scheduled to receive a lethal injection of the barbiturate pentobarbital at 10:10 a.m. Smith has always claimed to be innocent, and in an interview with The Associated Press recently, he primarily wanted to discuss the ways he felt the court system had failed him.

He was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, 13-year-old Jason Burnett and 16-year-old Chad Burnett at their Nashville, Tennessee, home on Oct. 1, 1989. He was sentenced to death by a Davidson County jury in July 1990 for the murders.

In 2022, a Davidson County Criminal Court judge denied requests to reopen his case despite some new evidence that the DNA of an unknown person was on one of the murder weapons. The judge wrote that the evidence of Smith's guilt was overwhelming and the DNA evidence did not tip the scales in his favor.

Tennessee executions have been on hold for five years, first because of COVID-19 and then because of missteps by the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Smith came within minutes of execution in 2022 before he was saved by a surprise reprieve from Republican Gov. Bill Lee. It later turned out the lethal drugs that were going to be used on him had not been properly tested. A subsequent yearlong investigation turned up numerous other problems with Tennessee executions.

The Correction Department issued new guidelines for executions in December. The new execution manual contains only a single page on the lethal injection chemicals with no specific directions for testing the drugs. It also removes the requirement that the drugs come from a licensed pharmacist. Smith's attorney, Amy Harwell, has characterized it this way: "It's as if, having been caught breaking their own rules, TDOC decided, 'Let's just not have rules.'"

The new protocols are the subject of a lawsuit filed by Smith and other death row inmates. A trial in that case is set for next January.

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows inmate Oscar Smith. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Capital punishment protesters pray on the grounds of Riverbend Maximum Security Institution before the scheduled execution of inmate Oscar Smith, April 21, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: AP

Tennessee prepares to execute Oscar Smith, 3 years after last-minute reprieve

South Carolina death row inmate seeks to volunteer to die after friends are executed

Texas man is executed 13 years to the day of a store robbery in which he set a clerk on fire

The Latest

A worker unloads cargo from a truck carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip at the offload area of the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza, southern Israel, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

Live updates: Aid groups collect some supplies that have entered Gaza

5m ago

North Korea's second naval destroyer is damaged in a failed launch attended by Kim

8m ago

Three decades later, NATO parliamentarians head to the site of the Dayton Peace Accords

22m ago

Featured

Boaters and jet skiers are seen on a busy summer afternoon at Lake Lanier, June 9, 2024. Many parks on Lake Lanier will be closed over Memorial Weekend and beyond because of federal budget cuts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.

This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt

Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.

Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say

Officials have video of possibly armed ‘person of interest’ in victim’s hallway at off-campus housing.