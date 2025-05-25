Taylor Shumaker, Keagan Rothrock help Florida beat Georgia 5-2, advance to WCWS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Shumaker had three hits and three RBIs — including a two-run home run in the fifth inning — and Keagan Rothrock pitched a complete game on Sunday to help Florida beat Georgia 5-2 to win the best-of-three Gainesville Super Regional and clinch a berth in the Women's College World Series.
No. 3 seed Florida (48-15) will make its second consecutive trip to the WCWS and its 13th since 2008.
Rothrock (16-6) gave up two runs — one earned — on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts.
Kendra Falby drew a lead-off walk in the first inning, stole second and then scored when Shumaker hit a single up the middle.
Ava Brown walked on four consecutive pitches to lead off the fifth inning and scored when Rylee Holtorf hit a two-out two-run homer. Falby followed with a bunt single before Shumaker hit the seventh pitch of the at-bat over the wall in right field to give the Gators a 5-0 lead.
Tyler Ellison reached on an error to lead off the seventh and Jaydyn Goodwin followed with a home run that made it 5-2.
The game was delayed about an hour in the middle of the fourth due to lightning in the area.
Georgia (35-23) beat the Gators 2-1 on Saturday to avoid elimination.
