Taylor Shumaker, Keagan Rothrock help Florida beat Georgia 5-2, advance to WCWS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Shumaker had three hits and three RBIs — including a two-run home run in the fifth inning — and Keagan Rothrock pitched a complete game on Sunday to help Florida beat Georgia 5-2 to win the best-of-three Gainesville Super Regional and clinch a berth in the Women's College World Series.

No. 3 seed Florida (48-15) will make its second consecutive trip to the WCWS and its 13th since 2008.

Rothrock (16-6) gave up two runs — one earned — on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts.