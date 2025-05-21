Swiss evacuate livestock by hoof and helicopter because of landslide risk over Alpine village

GENEVA (AP) — Not quite a flying cow, but almost: Swiss authorities added livestock to the list of evacuees along with about 300 people moved out of a village threatened by a possible landslide from an Alpine mountainside overhead. One puzzled bovine got a lift down by helicopter.

Mayor Matthias Bellwald of Blatten used a news conference Wednesday to praise the community "solidarity" in the quick evacuations since Saturday in his village in the southern Lötschental valley.

Jonas Jeitziner, spokesman for the Lötschental crisis center, said by phone that a total of 190 sheep, 26 cows and about 20 rabbits were evacuated, including “Loni” — an injured cow that needed to be ferried out by helicopter on Tuesday.