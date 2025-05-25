Sweden beats Denmark 6-2 to take bronze at ice hockey worlds

Lucas Raymond and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the hosts while Denmark got the goals from Nick Olesen and Nikolaj Ehlers.

Despite the loss, it was a tournament to remember for Denmark.

The Danes opened the competition with three straight losses and squeezed into the quarterfinals by prevailing over Germany 2-1 in a shootout in the final group stage game.

Then the team made history by reaching the semifinals for the first time by stunning a Canada team led by Sidney Crosby 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

It was Denmark's second win over Canada after also winning 3-2 at the 2022 worlds.

Switzerland proved too strong for the Danes in the semis, routing them 7-0.

Denmark added to the successes of less-accomplished hockey nations in the 2023 edition of the tournament when Germany took silver for its first medal since 1953 and Latvia won bronze for its first top-three finish.

The United States and Switzerland meet in the gold medal game later Sunday.

