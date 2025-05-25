Nation & World News
Suspected arson causes a second major power outage in south of France

A second major power outage has hit southeastern France, this time in the city of Nice, after a suspected arson damaged an electrical facility
FILE - Police direct traffic during an electricity outage in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

1 hour ago

NICE, France (AP) — A second major power outage hit southeastern France early Sunday, this time in the city of Nice, after a suspected arson damaged an electrical facility.

Police currently have not established a link between the blackout that affected parts of Nice as well as nearby cities of Cagnes-sur-Mer and Saint-Laurent-du-Var, and a power outage on Saturday that disrupted the city of Cannes during the closing day of its renown film festival.

The Nice blackout started around 2 a.m. and left some 45,000 households without electricity. The city’s trams stopped and power was briefly cut to the Nice Côte d’Azur airport during its overnight closure hours.

Power was fully restored by 5:30 a.m., according to the energy provider company Enedis.

The Nice public prosecutor said a criminal investigation has been opened for “organized arson.”

On Saturday, two other installations in the Alpes Maritime department were damaged in what officials also suspected to be arson, temporarily cutting power to 160,000 homes, including events at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi condemned Sunday's attack and said the city had filed a complaint.

“I strongly denounce these malicious acts targeting our country,” he said on X. He ordered all sensitive electrical infrastructure in the city to be placed under police protection.

“These actions can have serious consequences, particularly on hospitals,” Estrosi said at a press briefing on Sunday. “As long as the perpetrators haven’t been caught, we will remain on high alert.”

Employees stand outside a shop during an electricity outage in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

Shop employees wait during an electricity outage in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

Kyle Larson waits for the start practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

