Suspect in Liverpool soccer parade tragedy held in custody for another day

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The driver suspected of attempted murder for plowing into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team's Premier League championship was ordered held an additional day for questioning, police said Wednesday.

Seven people remained hospitalized in stable condition, as the number of wounded was increased to nearly 80 people, Merseyside Police said. That number has nearly doubled since Monday as police learned of additional injuries.

The city had been celebrating Liverpool’s record-tying 20th title when the driver turned down a street that was closed to traffic and rammed into a sea of fans, transforming a day of joy into a catastrophe.