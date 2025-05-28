Nation & World News
Suspect in Liverpool soccer parade tragedy held in custody for another day

Police say the driver suspected of attempted murder for plowing into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team’s Premier League championship is being held an additional day for questioning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The driver suspected of attempted murder for plowing into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team's Premier League championship was ordered held an additional day for questioning, police said Wednesday.

Seven people remained hospitalized in stable condition, as the number of wounded was increased to nearly 80 people, Merseyside Police said. That number has nearly doubled since Monday as police learned of additional injuries.

The city had been celebrating Liverpool’s record-tying 20th title when the driver turned down a street that was closed to traffic and rammed into a sea of fans, transforming a day of joy into a catastrophe.

Police said the 53-year-old British man in custody is also suspected of being high on drugs and driving dangerously. They believe he dodged a roadblock by following an ambulance that was rushing to treat someone of a suspected heart attack.

The driver has not been identified, which is typical in Britain when a suspect has not been charged with a crime.

Police had to get an extension to hold the man longer than 48 hours and will have to either charge him with a crime by Thursday evening or set him free.

A Forensic officer looks at evidence near the site where a 53-year-old British man plowed a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city's Premier League championship Monday, injuring more than 45 people in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Scooters lie on the site where a 53-year-old British man plowed a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city's Premier League championship Monday, injuring more than 45 people in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Evidence is marked near the site where a 53-year-old British man plowed a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city's Premier League championship Monday, injuring more than 45 people in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Fans leave as Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident after a car collided with pedestrians near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 26, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Liverpool players celebrate with the trophy on an open-top bus during the Liverpool FC Premier League victory parade in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 26, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

A fan scarf lies near the site where a 53-year-old British man plowed a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city's Premier League championship Monday, injuring more than 45 people in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)

